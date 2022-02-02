Healing and wheeling - The new cycle group for women

AN all-female cycling group on a mission to improve mental health has gained 40 members in just three weeks.

The Wheely Wonderful ladies cycling group pictured before setting off from their Waterside meeting point on Saturday 22nd January. Photo: Mark Williamson W4/1/22/2157. (54482821)

Wheely Wonderful Ladies Cycling Group was set up by Mia Rose for mixed-ability cyclists to share their experiences of mental health issues while building up their confidence on a bike.

The group, which meets every Saturday morning on Waterside in Stratford before embarking on a 10-mile ride around the town, was set up only three weeks ago but has seen its membership multiply as many feel the effects of the pandemic.

“I was looking for a group myself and wanted to get back on the saddle,” said Mia. “I put out a post and there were so many women contacting me. I work in mental health doing a lot of group support, so it’s about women coming together and feeling empowered and open about sharing their experiences.

“Many people’s mental health was badly affected by covid and I’ve found it motivates women to talk about their feelings while taking in the scenery of the countryside. Often the hardest thing to do is get out there at the weekend, so it’s about coming together, uniting women of all ages and building a sense of community.”

The group is now looking for businesses to sponsor helmets, high-vis jackets and bike lights as they hope to later raise funds for charity.