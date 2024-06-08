Home   News   Article

Headlines from history - Charity Commission crunch meeting and Stratford bakers retire while

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 08 June 2024

3rd June 1999

STRATFORD town councillors are hoping for a face-to-face meeting with the Charity Commission in the next few months in a bid to end the 16-month investigation into their management of the Guild and College Estates.

At a meeting on Tuesday the new town council, in its role as trustee, adopted a fresh approach by discussing the problems in public for the first time.

