Headlines from history - Charity Commission crunch meeting and Stratford bakers retire while
Published: 11:00, 08 June 2024
3rd June 1999
STRATFORD town councillors are hoping for a face-to-face meeting with the Charity Commission in the next few months in a bid to end the 16-month investigation into their management of the Guild and College Estates.
At a meeting on Tuesday the new town council, in its role as trustee, adopted a fresh approach by discussing the problems in public for the first time.