Head to a Warwickshire library for some murder mystery

MURDER mystery fans will have the chance to turn detective – in their local library.

Interactive Body in the Library performances aimed at adults and youngsters will be taking place all over the county.

Warwickshire Libraries is advertising for someone to produce and stage the library-themed murder mystery events during National Crime Reading Month in June next year.

Whoever’s commissioned will be expected to develop a script, recruit actors, run rehearsals and make sure the performances go smoothly.

Warwickshire Libraries advertisement suggests performances won’t be limited to the county’s libraries but may also take place in ‘other literary locations’ across Warwickshire.

The scheme is part of a wider move to generate income and persuade more people to visit their library and join in activities on offer. The county’s libraries run many events and schemes aimed at all ages and it also runs a home library service which delivers books to residents.

Last month the library service announced it was switching to an electric powered van to be more eco-friendly.

County councillor Yousef Dahmash (Con, Hilmorton), portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to pilot new projects like Body in the Library that allow us to deliver high quality and engaging events for the public.

“We’re currently looking to work with creative practitioners or theatre groups to deliver locally inspired murder mystery events in some of the 18 libraries across the county.

“The Body in the Library commissions will help to re-ignite excitement for our wonderful, service-rich libraries in Warwickshire.”

He added: “As part of Warwickshire Libraries’ new National Portfolio Organisation status, granted by Arts Council England, we will be focussing on community driven projects that enhance access to culture, art and literature for free – all in and around our incredible libraries. Our key ambition is to enhance the incredible work delivered by our library teams, and to put our library spaces and services back at the heart of our county’s communities.”

The closing date to apply to run the murder mystery events is Friday, 5th Jan 2024.