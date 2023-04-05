PARENTS threatened to keep their children off lessons after a pupil allegedly threatened another with a knife.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 23rd March at Shipston High school.

Several parents have complained to the school’s headteacher and Ofsted.

Shipston High School with new building proposal pictured

In an email to parents dated last Wednesday and seen by the Herald, Shipston High head teacher Gavin Saunders confirmed parents had contacted the school ‘concerned that they had heard information about weapons being brought into school and students being hurt as a result’.

He continued: ‘I want to reassure all families that this is not the case. We have not had weapons on site as speculated, nor has anyone been injured.’

He added: ‘As a school, we have today dealt with an isolated incident involving students acting naively and bringing inappropriate items into school.

‘This was quickly and appropriately managed by staff.

‘Unfortunately, some students were naturally upset by the following inaccurate talk of multiple weapons being in school.

‘These rumours are false, and all students should be reassured that there is no further cause for concern.’

Emotions were running high and rumours swirled after a woman posted on social media: ‘My son was approached with a knife at school yesterday demanding all his stuff

‘I was not contacted and had to wait until my son came home for him to tell me what had happened’

The woman added she was ‘disgusted’ with the way the school had handled the incident.

Her post attracted more than 70 comments from other concerned parents.

Mr Saunders told the Herald “Shipston High School take the safety of everyone on the school site extremely seriously.

“Any incident which occurs in school is calmly managed with an appropriate and proportionate response.

“On behalf of the school, I can give an assurance that school staff work closely with students, families and stakeholders to maintain our high standards of conduct and learning.”