Re-enactors from The Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote branch of the Sealed Knot recreated the scenes from the 1644 battle for Bidford Bridge

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 17:17, 21 August 2023
 | Updated: 17:18, 21 August 2023

Cannons and muskets fired, swords clashed and a couple of soldiers ended up in the ‘drink’ after The Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote, part of the Sealed Knot – Europe’s oldest and largest historical reenactment society – recreated the Battle for Bidford Bridge at the weekend.

The Battle of Bidford Bridge being reenacted by members of the Sealed Know. Photo: Mark Williamson
Around 150 reenactors took part in a attack, with the group having previously held a smaller event in 2021.

