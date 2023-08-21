Cannons and muskets fired, swords clashed and a couple of soldiers ended up in the ‘drink’ after The Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote, part of the Sealed Knot – Europe’s oldest and largest historical reenactment society – recreated the Battle for Bidford Bridge at the weekend.

The Battle of Bidford Bridge being reenacted by members of the Sealed Know. Photo: Mark Williamson

Around 150 reenactors took part in a attack, with the group having previously held a smaller event in 2021.