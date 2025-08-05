Have your say on reorganisation of Warwickshire’s councils

A SURVEY has been launched to give the people of Warwickshire a chance to share their views on local government reorganisation.

But before you get too excited, it doesn’t include any questions about whether the county’s future should have Warwickshire sticking together or a north-south divide.

As previously reported by the Herald, the government wants to simplify the structure of local government, merging council areas to reduce the number of layers.

Warwickshire County Council wants your views of local government reorganisation.

For Warwickshire this could mean the end of the county, district and borough councils and the creation of a single authority covering Warwickshire or two authorities - one for Stratford and Warwick, and another for Rugby and the north of the county.

The survey has been set up by Warwickshire County Council and will help shape its final proposal which will be sent to the government by 28th November.

The previous Conservative administration at Shire Hall had been strongly in favour of a Warwickshire-wide council - a stance which has been repeated by Reform UK, which is currently in control of the authority.

Cllr George Finch, leader of the county council, said: “This is a big opportunity to make local services better, simpler and more efficient. It is an opportunity to create a new system of local government that works for local people - one that is easier to understand, gives good value for money, and is built around the needs of residents and communities.”

Stratford District Council favours creating a new South Warwickshire authority that would also cover the current Warwick District Council area.

The survey is open until 25th August at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lgr/