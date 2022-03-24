We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A PACKAGE of permanent changes are on the agenda for Stratford town centre – hopefully building on the lessons of the temporary Covid measures.

How Bridge Street could look in the future.

There’s no money available to do anything yet – a previous attempt to get Levelling Up funding failed – but the scheme’s backers want to be prepared when the next opportunity knocks. So they’re looking to get the public involved now to have a say on what they like – and don’t like – about the plans, through an online survey that opened today, Thursday, or at one of a series of events.

The proposed changes, as previously reported by the Herald, to the town centre are:

Closing High Street to traffic daily between 11am and 4pm and widening the pavements on both sides of the street.

Creating a wide central walkway on Bridge Street to provide more space for pedestrians and a better connection between Henley Street and Waterside, using space created by narrowing the road, removing parking and relocating the taxi ranks to Union Street.

Changing the shape of the Bridge Street / High Street roundabout while a new pedestrian crossing through the centre of the roundabout will be connect Henley Street to the central walkway.

Creating more opportunities for pedestrians to safely cross the road. New courtesy crossings will be provided.

Retaining the temporary 20mph speed limit introduced in 2020 to support social distancing as part of the response to Covid-19.

Providing more attractive surfaces and some planting.

These ideas have come about from the efforts of Stratford Town Council and Warwickshire County Council working with the Town Centre Strategic Partnership from ideas for Bridge Street and High Street originally set out in Stratford’s Neighbourhood Plan.

The consultation events are:

Friday, 1st April, 9am-4pm, The Friday Market, Rother Street

Saturday, 2nd April, 10am-4pm, Stratford Town Hall

Monday, 4th April, 1pm-7pm, Stratford Town Hall

Wednesday, 6th April, 7pm-8pm, online public drop-in session via Microsoft Teams

The online consultation runs until 5th June at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk.

Sarah Summers, Stratford town clerk and a member of the town centre strategic partnership, said: “I want to reiterate that we are keen to hear as many views from the public as possible – so if you are someone who lives, works in, or visits Stratford, please have your say and take part in the consultation.”

The RSC’s Geraldine Collinge, chair of the strategic partnership, added: “The ideas in development for Bridge Street and High Street are particularly exciting, drawing on the historic Middle Row which used to sit in the centre of Bridge Street, delivering an improved experience for residents and visitors alike and connecting Henley Street to the riverside.”

Online feedback is preferred but for a paper form, call 01926 410410.