POLICE and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe has launched a consultation on the policing budget, asking the public for feedback on how best to meet the challenges facing the county’s officers.

The survey asks where the main priorities for spending should be, as Mr Seccombe sets the finances for Warwickshire Police for 2022-23.

Mr Seccombe explained that the force was facing the same pressures from rising costs as everyione else.

“The funding required to sustain our officer numbers and to buy the goods and services necessary to support the front line is continuing to increase,” he said. “This all adds up to considerable cost pressures for Warwickshire Police. The budget I set next year must provide for increases in pay and national insurance, as well as meeting the need to invest in the services such as IT, human resources, finance systems and the vehicles and buildings which will support our 1,100 officers by the end of 2022.

“I know that these are not easy financial times for many households and that’s why it’s important I gather the views of local people.”

Aside from a grant from the government, just under half of the police budget is made up from council tax contributions. For 2020/21 the budget was £107m – an increase of £6.3m on 2019/20.

This year the government has given police and crime commissioners the flexibility to increase the police precept by up to £10 a year on an average Band D property – around 83p per month. The majority of homes across the county would pay proportionately less as they fall in lower bands, while those in higher bands would pay proportionately more. This equates to a percentage increase of 3.95 per cent and would raise around £500,000.

The consultation closes on 17th January. Complete the survey here