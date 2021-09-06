Have your say on council merger plans

Plans for a major shakeup in how the district is governed are being put to residents.

The proposal to merge Stratford and Warwick District Councils into one authority covering the whole of South Warwickshire has gone out for public consultation today.

Financial pressures on both councils have prompted the authorities to look into a merger.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “This is an extremely important consultation that relates to the future of both Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District Councils.

“Both Councils face significant financial challenges - the impact of dealing with the pandemic, when combined with the increased costs of delivering existing services, such as waste management, as well as responding to the climate emergency. We have to recognise the undeniable fact that the world has changed in ways we could not have envisaged and we need to adapt to those changes.

“We also need to consider the positive opportunities that combining Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District Councils to create a South Warwickshire Council will bring.

“It is vitally important that before the Councillors come to a decision, we hear the views of the wider community on whether you believe a merger is the right option to take or not. So please get involved and have your say.”

The consultation document and online questionnaire can be viewed and completed at: https://www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/

Questionnaires for completion on paper, as well as in different languages and formats can be requested by emailing: swconsultation@stratford-dc.gov.uk or calling 01789 267575. The paper questionnaires are returned using a FREEPOST address.

Questionnaires can also be picked up at the council offices in Stratford, Warwick Visitor Information Centre, Leamington Town Hall, Kenilworth Library and Whitnash Library.