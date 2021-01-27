Mark Gough, 33, was reported missing on 13th January and was last seen on CCTV in Windsor Street in Stratford on Thursday, 21st January.

He is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and usually wears a blue parka-style coat with a fur hood, navy tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a grey flat cap.

Officers have said they are concerned for his safety as it is thought he may be sleeping rough, and have asked anyone who sees Mark not to approach him but instead to contact police.

Anyone with information about where he might be should call 101.