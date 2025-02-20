Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to locate 12-year-old Jake who has been reported missing from Bidford.

Jake was last seen at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, 19th February) in the town.

Bidford Jake

He is described as 5’6” or 5’7”, of a medium build, with blond hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a grey top and black joggers, with black shoes.

If anyone has seen Jake or knows of his whereabouts please call 999 quoting incident number 349 of 19 February.