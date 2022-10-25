Home   News   Article

Warwickshire Police appeal to find 15-year-old Jack Stephens

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 08:11, 25 October 2022
 | Updated: 08:12, 25 October 2022

Have you seen Jack Stephens? We're appealing for help to locate the missing 15-year-old. He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9in tall, with short black hair, with brown eyes. Jack is known to have connections to Alcester, Bidford and Evesham.

Jack Stephens (60200507)
Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he might be should get in touch with the force. Call 101 or make an anonymous online report here.

