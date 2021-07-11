Charlie the African grey parrot has gone missing and owner Paul White is desperate to find him.

Paul White with Charlie. Photo: Mark Williamson

He went missing from Paul's house on Orrian Close off the Birmingham Road five days ago (around 5th July). If you spot him call Rachael on 07901 925398.

Charlie is 40 years old and belonged to Paul’s mum, who died from cancer more than ten years ago. “I’ve grown up with Charlie – he’s my best friend,” said Paul.

Although Paul says he doesn't usually fly off/or escape, he did go missing in June before being reunited with Paul with the help of the fire service.

