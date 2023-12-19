THERE is just over a few days left to take part in a survey on policing and how it should be paid for.

The ‘Your Police, Your Views’ survey was launched by police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe in October, giving people the chance to feedback on their experiences of policing and community safety in the county and to have a say on what priorities should be tackled in the year ahead.

The annual survey forms a part of the budget setting process for policing each year. The responses help to inform how the budget is structured, to make sure Warwickshire Police continues to meet the needs of residents and businesses.

Mr Seccombe said: “The online survey is simple to complete and asks people about their experience of policing and crime in the county, as well as what works well and what needs improvement. It’s also an opportunity for people to tell me their views on funding the police service before I make a judgement on the level of council tax to apply in the year ahead.

“It’s always a tricky decision to balance what is fair and affordable to the public against providing the chief constable with the resources needed to deliver an effective response to the community. That’s why I’m so keen to get as big a response as possible to hear views from all corners of the county.”

Visit www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/yourviews. The survey closes at midnight on 22nd December. Results will be published in January alongside a draft budget proposal for 2024-25