Have you discovered Stratford's secret garden yet?

Pictured working on the Escape Arts woollen oasis of fruit, flowers, vegetables and wildlife was, from left, Noa Sarfati, volunteer and support worker, Morgana Gautier, creative apprentice, Niamh Oldham, deputy chief executive officer, and Liz Bliss, stiches group member.

A WONDROUS woollen secret garden has been created by volunteer knitters as part of this year’s Warwickshire Open Studios art event.

The woolly oasis of fruit, flowers, vegetables and wildlife was the work of Escape Arts In-Stitches group who were helped by the wider community, including the Methodist Knitters and people recruited through social media from as far as Bristol.

The result is The Secret Garden in the Service Yard off Sheep Street, Stratford, which is also home to Escape Arts’ Heritage Centre.

Escape’s CEO Karen Williams said: “We’ve been inundated with a vast array of woollen veggies and flowers and every conceivable garden creature, from knitted slugs to a felted heron.

“So many people have contributed their knitted creations, it’s been such fun discovering what knitted goodies have been dropped off. But the project has also been a really good way to keep people connected, sharing ideas, techniques and working together online to create this secret splendour in the centre of Stratford.

“We now need a team of wool wranglers to tame our large collection of creatures and plants into a garden which is open to the public.”

Visitors have until 4th July to visit the garden before

the knitted creatures and plants will tour various locations around Warwickshire, including local residential and

care homes.