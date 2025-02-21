STRATFORD Youth Theatre presents the Sally Cookson’s powerful stage adaptation of A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness until Saturday (22nd February) at the Bear Pit Theatre.

Conor is a young boy, his life has become a whirlwind of grief, uncertainty, and nightmares. He is visited by an ancient, elemental force – a monster that demands the most dangerous thing of all: the truth.

Faith CorryAlexander FoxAnoushka LaddOscar WoodingsAll playing The Monster

From the team behind The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Clopton Ghosts, The IT and The Snow Queen, Stratford Youth Theatre brings this stunning story of love, loss, and courage to life. Tickets can be booked via www.thebearpit.org.uk

Tickets, £15/£13 can be booked via www.thebearpit.org.uk



