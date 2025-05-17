Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The longest motorway in the country is the M4

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

BORDEAUX; GRENOBLE; LYON; STRASBOURG; TOULOUSE; YPRES.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Band Aid 20 had the Christmas No.1 single with a reworking of Do They Know It's Christmas?

▶ Wimbledon FC were renamed as the Milton Keynes Dons

▶ Ken Livingstone won the election for Mayor of London

▶ Serial killer Harold Shipman was found dead in his prison cell

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Do you know this much-loved seafood?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which country will the British and Irish Lions be touring next month?

7. POPTEASER: Which member of The Beatles was the oldest?

8. WORDWISE: In French, what is the meaning of the word, PAMPLEMOUSSE

▶ Grapefruit

▶ Pomigranet

▶ Watermelon

9. WHO... presents the breakfast show on Radio 2?

10. WHAT… London borough is Buckingham Palace in?

11. HOW... did Aussie TV star and crocodile hunter Steve Irwin die?

12. IN… the British army which rank is higher - general, colonel or brigadier?

13. WHERE AM I? Close to which European capital city will you find this airport?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False, the M6 (followed by the M1) is the longest motorway in the country; 2 Singer Kim Wilde; 3 They are all towns and cities in France apart from Ypres which is in Belgium; 4 2004; 5 Whelks: 6 Australia; 7 Ringo Starr; 8 Grapefruit; 9 Scott Mills; 10 Westminster; 11 He was attacked by a stingray; 12 General; 13 Amsterdam.