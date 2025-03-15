To celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Monday, this week’s Saturday Social Pub Quiz is all about Ireland.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Iceland is larger than Ireland?

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above on the cover of GQ magazine in 2022?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Cork; Derry; Dublin; Limerick; Shannon; Wexford.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Good Friday Agreement was signed

▶ The first stage of the Tour de France was held in Ireland

▶ U2 had a huge hit with Sweetest Thing

▶ American leader Bill Clinton made his second visit to Ireland

5. WHAT'S COOKING: A hearty favourite, name this Irish side dish that’s a mixture of creamy potatoes and kale or cabbage.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which Irish-born rider had a record 4,358 winners, and was Champion Jockey 20 consecutive times - every year that he was a professional?

7. POPTEASER: Who played a fiddle in an Irish band but fell in love with an Englishman?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, CRAIC

▶ A whiskey

▶ A peat bog

▶ A good time

9. WHO... had his first UK No.1 single last year with Too Sweet?

10. WHAT… currency did the Republic of Ireland use before the Euro?

11. WHERE... was the Titanic built??

12. WHICH… three colours are on the flag of the Republic of Ireland?

13. WHERE AM I? Name this attraction owned by the National Trust

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Irish actor Pierce Brosnan on the cover of GQ magazine; 3 They are all in the Republic of Ireland apart from Derry which is in Nothern Ireland. 4 1998. 5 Colcannon (or champ); 6 Tony (AP) McCoy; 7 Ed Sheeran’ Galway Girl?; 9 Hozier; 10 The Punt; 11 Belfast; 12 Green, white and orange; 13 The Giant's Causeway in County Antrim