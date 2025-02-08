Compete against friends and family in our new weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 14 questions in total - including one local one each week. And we’d like you to play quiz master too. If you’d like to send in a question to be included in our Saturday Social, please email it (along with the answer!) to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk

Just scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The first advert on Channel 5 was for Chanel No 5 Perfume.

2. WHO AM I? Name the famous face pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which of these is the odd county out?

Cornwall; Dorset; Norfolk; Northumberland; Somerset; Suffolk.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Beast from the East brought the UK to a standstill

▶ Construction giant Carillion went into liquidation

▶ Stephen Hawking died

▶ Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Name this famous flavour of ice cream.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Frankie Dettori won seven races out of seven races at which UK racecourse in 1995?

7. POPTEASER: Which band has released albums called Moon Music, Mylo Xyloto and Ghost Stories?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, LOLLYGAG

▶ Resemble

▶ Dawdle

▶ Deep voice

9. HOW... old is Prince Louis - William and Kate’s third child?

10. WHAT… US state has the longest coastline?

11. WHY... did Paul McCartney serve nine days in prison in 1980?

12. WHO… plays the comedy character Alan Partridge?

13. WHERE AM I? Spanning the Tagus River and named after an explorer, pictured below is Europe’s longest bridge but in which capital city will you find it?

14. LOCAL KNOWLEDGE…It's well known that Paddington author Michael Bond was born in Newbury but in which local village did the narrator of the TV Paddington animated series and great Shakespearean actor Michael Hordern live?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 England football manager Thomas Tuchel; 3 Somerset is the only county listed that has a motorway; 4 2108; 5 Neapolitan; 6 Ascot; 7 Coldplay; 8 Dawdle; 9 Six; 10 Alaska; 11 He was jailed in Japan for possession of marijuana; 12 Steve Coogan; 13 The Vasco da Gama Bridge is in Lisbon, Portugal; 14 Bagnor.