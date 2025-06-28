Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The nearest cathedral city to Glastonbury is Bath.

2. WHO AM I? Name the British actor and presenter pictured above? If you know the famous 1988 film as well, you score a bonus point.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these famous landmarks is the odd one out?

Colossus of Rhodes; Great Pyramid of Giza; Hanging Gardens of Babylon; Leaning Tower of Pisa; Lighthouse of Alexandria; Statue of Zeus at Olympia.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Prince Harry released his book Spare

▶ Harry Styles won best song at the Brits for As It Was

▶ In the Premier League, Liverpool beat bitter rivals Manchester United 7–0

▶ The airline Flybe halted flights and went bust

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Perfect for a picnic, pictured below is a taramasalata dip. What is the main ingredient?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which US city has sports teams called the Kraken, Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders?

7. POPTEASER: From what song are these lyrics taken?

Friday night and the lights are low

Looking out for a place to go

8. WORDWISE: Listed below are the names of three countries written in French, can you name all three?

▶ Les États-Unis

▶ L'Allemagne

▶ l’Écosse

9. WHO... is the manager of the England women’s football team?

10. WHAT… does IPA stand for when you see it on a beer?

11. IN... the UK, what is the standard rate of VAT?

12. NAME… the country where the Jungle Book is set ?

13. WHERE AM I? Inspired by the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, in which European capital city will you find this statue?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False, Wells - the smallest city in England - is five miles away; 2 Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda; 3 They are all one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World apart from the Leaning Tower of Pisa; 4 2023: 5 Fish roe - usually cod, mullet or carp; 6 Seattle; 7 Dancing Queen by Abba: 8 The United States, Germany and Scotland; 9 Sarina Wiegman; 10 India Pale Ale; 11 20%; 12 India; 13 Lisbon, Portugal.