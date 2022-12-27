I understand the Edmondson family are fans of Christmas fans…

We’re big on Christmas. We shall be spending it at home with two daughters, one of them has two tiny ones. The third daughter has got three quite big children and has reached that age where they can’t move from where they are – although they are coming to see us on Boxing Day .

Ade Edmondson plays Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the RSC. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61276319)

We’re in our house in Devon, which is perfect for Christmas. It’s an old longhouse, and they don’t have corridors – a door goes through from one room to the next. From the kitchen you can see through to the dining room, then into the living room and the hall. You can see two fireplaces with fires going at once, and it’s very jolly and cramped.

Is playing Scrooge making a difference to the Christmassiness this year?

It’s making a difference in the fact that I don’t get there until Christmas Eve, then I’ll be driving back on 27th, so I’ll get two full days. Which means Jennifer is going to have to do all the shopping – and I normally do all the cooking. So she will have to get all the food side of things, so that should be interesting [chortles].