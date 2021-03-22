Warwickshire police officers arrested a man after responding to a report of someone breaking into a car in Hathaway Lane, Stratford, on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old man from Stratford was arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle. He remains in custody.

car theft warwickshire police (45401361)

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 448 of 21 March 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.