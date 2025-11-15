The Stratford Herald were proud to have won three awards at the Midland Media Awards last night.

Journalists and media students from across the East and West Midlands competed for the honours at this year’s awards being held at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham, on Friday night 14th November.

Midlands Media Awards. Photos: Edwin Ladd

The Herald scooped Weekly Newspaper of the Year, while individual awards went to Mark Williamson for Feature Photographer of the Year, and Gill Sutherland picked up Weekly News Reporter of the year.

Midlands Media Awards. Photos: Edwin Ladd

The awards were hosted by retired TV presenters Llewela Bailey, chairman of Birmingham Press Club, and Bob Warman.