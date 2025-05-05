YOU’RE out for a walk, or you’re in your garden, and a buzzing noise alerts you to a swarm of bees.

It would be fair to say that instincts would tell you to get as far away as possible. But not Richard Cresswell. He is a swarm collector from Haselor who has kept bees for over 50 years.

Being a collector is an important aspect of beekeeping as the role helps to keep colonies safe and strong by moving them into a hive and giving them a place to thrive.

Richard, 69, has travelled across Stratford district and beyond to collect swarms.

His love of bees started back when he went to a Stratford Beekeeping Society meeting with his father as a 17-year-old.

He is one of many collectors listed on the British Beekeeping Association website. For straight forward collections, he rarely charges but added that customers often give him a bottle of wine as a thank you.

Haselor beekeeper David Cresswell. Photo: Iain Duck

Swam collecting isn’t an exact science. Richard explained: “In the perfect world, it’s hanging up a tree and you put a cardboard box underneath it and give the tree branch, assuming it’s flexible, a whack with your fist and they all fall into the box.

“This happens occasionally because every bee is hanging on the back of another bee – it could be several pounds of bees all hanging onto the first row that’s hanging onto the branch. They just let go and fall into the box and then you turn the box on its side and shut most of the flaps. As long as the queen is in there the ones buzzing around will all fall back into the box because they’ve found a new house which is dark and it looks safe.”

Swarms happen when an old queen bee is being replaced. A few days before the new queens are due to hatch, the old queen takes off with what could be a few thousand bees scouting for a new home.

Most swarms happen between May and the end of July, so we’re now entering the peak swarm period.

After collecting the bees in the box, Richard wraps it in a sheet and puts them in his car. They are then transported safely to a hive.

Swarm collecting has sent Richard to some unusual spots, and he has found himself up scaffolding more than once.

“One time was at Billesley Manor hotel. They had a swarm there, which had landed and then found itself a hole in some of their staff quarters in an old barn wall. We ended up taking about a square metre out of the side of this wall to get them out.

“I did another one in Great Alne, up on a third floor where the builders were putting chimney pots on. The site manager apologised for the state of the place because, as soon as the swarm landed, the workers had just downed tools and ran.”

Richard talks passionately about bees and how to keep – and protect – them.

“The way that they can control everything within the hive by using pheromones, they don’t talk to each other. If they decide the queen’s getting old, then they start making a new queen and get rid of the old one,” he said.

Haselor beekeeper. Photo: Iain Duck

“They know all these things and they know when the right time is and they can build a honeycomb with amazing accuracy, they’re within thousandths of an inch to another, even though there’s millions of bees in a hive. I just find it fascinating.”

The decline of bees has been well documented in recent years. Friends of the Earth suggest 35 UK bee species are under threat of extinction.

In his 52 years of beekeeping, Richard has found a way of dealing with one of the biggest threats to Britain’s bees.

“When I first started, there was a thing called varroa – it’s a parasitic mite that lives on bees. It worked its way up the country and if you don’t deal with it, they can weaken a colony. There are ways of dealing with it chemically, but I have another method which is icing sugar. It sounds ridiculous, but universities have been studying this.

“The mites have got sticky feet, they haven’t got claws. Every now and again, you dust the bees in icing sugar and a mite will fall off as it can’t stick to the bee.”

Due to a house rebuild, Richard has only a few hives at the moment. However, he hopes to head into winter with three colonies, which could be tens of thousands of bees. This gives him enough bees to make some money and have honey to give family and friends at Christmas.