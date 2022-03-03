Harry Potter actor David Bradley lends support to Warwickshire-based guide dogs charity

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ACTOR David Bradley got to meet some of the rather adorable puppies who will go on to change the lives of people living with sight loss during a visit to the Guide Dogs National Centre at Bishop’s Tachbrook.

David Bradley with one of the puppies. (54980257)

David is a big supporter of the charity and has sponsored puppies Comet, Cookie, Berry and Felix for his seven-year-old granddaughter Illy. Two of the animals have already gone on to become qualified guide dogs.

He visited the charity with Illy and grandson Rex, aged three, where they were given a guided tour of the facility before being given special access to the puppy block.

David, an RSC actor and BAFTA winner who is probably best known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films, said: “It was fantastic to visit the centre and find out more about the charity and the journey of a guide dog, from the breeding programme to being partnered to support someone with sight loss.

“The highlight was meeting the puppies who will hopefully go on to become life-changing guides.”

At six weeks old, all guide dog puppies pass through the national centre’s doors for health and temperament checks, before being individually placed with volunteer puppy raisers around the UK.

Matthew Bottomley, head of breeding operations at Guide Dogs, said: “It was great to welcome David and his family to our centre and we hope they enjoyed meeting our staff, volunteers and pups and learning more about our work.”

The charity is looking for more volunteers to become puppy raisers. Visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0800 781 1444.