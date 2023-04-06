There were photographic opportunities galore when Stratford Butterfly Farm welcomed its most exotic new species… an 11-year-old spectacled caiman named Kenny.

Attraction owner Clive Farrell was on hand to welcome the first guests through the door on Friday (31st March) at a special launch of Kenny’s new home, the Rainforest Realm.

The new area is inspired by Mexican cenotes – sinkhole-like formations lined with rock and filled with water.