Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Kenny the spectacled caiman is the new star attraction at Stratford Butterfly Farm

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:00, 06 April 2023

There were photographic opportunities galore when Stratford Butterfly Farm welcomed its most exotic new species… an 11-year-old spectacled caiman named Kenny.

Attraction owner Clive Farrell was on hand to welcome the first guests through the door on Friday (31st March) at a special launch of Kenny’s new home, the Rainforest Realm.

The new area is inspired by Mexican cenotes – sinkhole-like formations lined with rock and filled with water.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE