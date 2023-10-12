Home   News   Article

‘First Class’ photo supplement featuring 70 schools is included in the Herald out today (Thursday, 12th October)

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 12:01, 12 October 2023

The Herald’s annual ‘First Class’ supplement is included in the edition out today (Thursday, 12th October). It features photos by Mark Williamson of more than 70 reception classes in the district.

You can also purchase high resolution digital copies of the photos for £15 from https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p230998427.

Perfect prints for Christmas presents!

