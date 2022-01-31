Happy berth-day - Stratford's new marina welcomes its first boat

IT’S the berth of a new era for boat owners in Stratford as the Shakespeare Marina welcomed its first arrival onto the site just off Seven Meadows Road.

The first narrowboat has arrived at the soon to be completed Shakespeare Marina much to the delight of Geomac director Neil Warren Photo: Mark Williamson

Nearly 50 years after it was first proposed, the Shakespeare Marina is entering the final stages of its development, allowing owners to buy a mooring for their boats in one of its 250 berths in preparation for its planned opening in April.

Director of the developers, Geomac, Neil Warren said: “I’m absolutely delighted with how it’s coming together and very pleased with the level of interest.

“Now people who have reserved a mooring can keep their boats here until we open, to help them manage the overlap of time.

“Work started on the facilities building today (Wednesday), and we’re looking forward to being finally open.

“We’re hoping to do so as part of the celebrations on Shakespeare’s birthday, which seems appropriate.”