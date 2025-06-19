THE woman reckoned to Stratford’s oldest resident, Dorothy Unitt, celebrated her 109th birthday yesterday (18th June).

Dorothy has been living in Ambleside Care Home for the last four years where she remains positive and strong and rarely complains, having always had a positive attitude, facing life’s crises with stoicism and courage.

Dorothy Unitt celebrating VE Day this year.

She was born 1916 in Sutton Coldfield, the eldest of five children. She moved to Birmingham where she married Bert. They had a daughter, Sheila, who married Richard who subsequently moved to the north-east..

Ten years after Bert's death, Dorothy married Maurice and they lived in Solihull before moving to Stratford where they attended St Andrew's Church, Shottery, and were very involved in community life and church activities. They were married for 50 years before Maurice died.

Dorothy has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed family gatherings, and a memorable occasion was the celebration of her 100th birthday.

