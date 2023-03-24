Good news came this for all those who failed to secure a ticket for Hamnet in Stratford – it is transferring to the West End.

The production premieres at the Swan Theatre from 1st April and runs until 17th June. Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel is being brought to the stage by playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and is directed by Erica Whyman. It stars Madeleine Mantock will play Agnes Hathaway.

Madeleine Mantock (63141355)

Hamnet marketing image (60492274)

The ‘Hamnet’ company pictured outside Anne Hathaway’s Cottage (Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust). Photo: Simon Hadley (62674679)

Tickets sold out very quickly, and not surprisingly, London dates have now been added. It will transer to the Garrick Theatre for 14 weeks from 30th September to 6th January.

Maggie O’Farrell said: “It’s wonderful and welcome news that Hamnet will transfer to the Garrick Theatre later this year. I was astonished at how fast the Stratford-upon-Avon tickets sold and it’s lovely to know that more people will have the chance to see it in its new London home. It has been a joy from start to finish to work with the RSC, Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions, director Erica Whyman and playwright Lolita Chakrabarti on bringing this adaptation into being. I have been lucky enough to attend rehearsals, and to have a glimpse into the creative process of transposing a novel into a play has been fascinating. The cast are fantastic, each and every one, and are breathing new life into the story for its stage version. The motivation, for me, in writing the novel was to give a voice and a presence to the only son of William Shakespeare, who died when he was eleven and has ever since been relegated to a literary footnote in his father’s biography. Although Shakespeare was born in Stratford-upon-Avon and maintained strong ties with the town throughout his life, choosing to return to his family there when he retired, London was of course the centre of his professional life. It feels particularly apt and moving, therefore, that a play which puts Hamnet centre stage will now move to the world of theatrical London.”

Join the RSC from £20 online or call the RSC Box Office on 01789 331111 (Monday - Friday, 12noon - 6pm) to access Priority Booking.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on 6th April. Book online: https://thegarricktheatre.co.uk/ or call 0330 333 4815

Join the RSC patron/subscriber scheme to get priority access from 28th March at www.rsc.org.uk/Hamnet