HALL’S Croft will live to fight another day – but a major fundraising campaign will be launched to ensure the damage caused in its recent unfortunate incident can be repaired as soon as possible.

Images flashed around the world on Friday, 17th October, after a driver accidentally reversed into the Grade I listed Stratford property cared for by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

The shock at seeing the damage to the much-loved building triggered an outpouring of support and donations – but the trust is looking to raise some £500,000 to underpin the work.

Ken Ludwig at Hall’s Croft with Lady Cobham, chair of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Photo: SBT/Sam Allard

Its director of development Luke Purser said the specialist assessments are ongoing but it was already clear the damage would have been more severe if the car had hit the structural timbers on either side of the impact.

“Hall’s Croft will definitely survive to fight another day. The building is perfectly stable and is not about to fall down – it’s just another unexpected chapter in its story.”

The property is a Jacobean townhouse and the former home of Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna and her husband Dr John Hall – but has seen various changes over the years, reflecting the new ideas and tastes of the times.

Any repairs need to be done with an understanding of those different stages and how to carry out the work appropriately – a full analysis of the damage is due by the end of the week.

Insurance payouts will play a role in funding the work but Mr Purser doesn’t expect that will cover the total cost and believes £500,000 is likely to be their target.

Ken Ludwig at Hall's Croft Credit SBT-Sam Allard (1)

The accident happened at a time when a conservation programme at the building is ongoing, tackling issues to the side and rear of the property.

This first phase of work has been partly funded by US playwright Ken Ludwig, who gave the trust £1million – the largest private donation in its 177-year history.

Further phases were always planned but the accident means phase 2, covering the front and main façades of the building, will now have to be brought forward.

Mr Ludwig has agreed to be the ambassador for the appeal in the States, which will be a worldwide initiative.

The damage wall of Hall's Croft.

Mr Purser added: “We hope we can raise the full amount quickly. We think the second phase will cost about £2.5 million and we’re focused on getting that up and running.”

The next phase beyond that is likely to be work on the roof – another major and expensive undertaking for an as yet unknown date in the future.

But out of adversity he believes the Trust can reinvigorate its strategy for the five historic properties in its charge, a process that was interrupted by Covid.

The impact of the pandemic on visitor numbers was immense at the time and remains an issue, critical for an organisation so dependent on visitor numbers.

The interior shot shows how the extent of the damage.

Yet he looked back to a speech given by Dr Levi Fox in 1961 that the trust would never raise enough money from people visiting the Birthplace to do all the things it needed to do and sees a future where the trust is more confident about going out and fundraising, as organisations such as English Heritage and the National Trust already do.

Conservation work at Anne Hathaway’s and Mary Arden’s is in mind for the years ahead but Mr Purser said they are ready for the challenge: “We’re on the front foot and have got a great team.”

Donations from £5 upwards have already been sent in and all will be going to Hall’s Croft.

Each one is a sign that Hall’s Croft has a special place in people’s hearts.