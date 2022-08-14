A guide that celebrates the hidden heritage of Henley has been published to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The souvenir brochure was created as a guide to the Guild Hall and contains a potted history of the ancient manor of Henley, the Hall and the Court Leet through the ages.

Tucked away in the centre of town, the 15th century Guild Hall is arguably one of the county’s best kept secrets. Steeped in history, it is still used as the meeting place for Henley’s court leet, one of 22 remaining manorial courts in the country.