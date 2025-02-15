Half-term events taking place in South Warwickshire this February

Bear Pit Theatre

A Monster Calls

19th-22nd February

Stratford Youth Theatre presents Sally Cookson’s stage adaptation of A Monster Calls. Based on the best-selling novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, the action follows Conor, a young boy whose life has become a whirlwind of uncertainty, and nightmares. Every night, he has the same dream – until one night, everything changes. A monster arrives.

Book at www.thebearpit.org.uk.

British Motor Museum, Gaydon

15th-23rd February

Dive into the world of car design and technology with fun activities, including a collaboration with Fuze that explores the basics of coding using a Nintendo Switch to create a car-themed game. There is also a Tourmaline and the Museum of Marvels Trail, Science Show, a ‘Techie’ Family Tour and the chance to build an ingenious ‘ArtBot’, using a cup, tape, paper and pens, weights, and a battery motor.

Check what’s available each day at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Art at the British Motor Museum.

Cadbury World, Birmingham

15th-23rd February

Enter a world of enchantment and prepare to be astounded by the magical maestro Freddo the frog. The famous frog will be taking to the stage with eight performances every day over the half-term while guests can also enjoy an assortment of chocolaty zones such as the 4D Chocolate Adventure Cinema and new Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride.

Visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk

Charlecote Park

15th-23rd February

Amble around Charlecote’s deer park and follow the Welly Wander trail. From ‘welly-wanging’ to hopscotch or “smelly wellies”, there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained on a family wander.

Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton

15th-23rd February

A Jurassic-sized adventure is promised with prehistoric fun featuring life-size dinosaurs, baby hatchlings, dino-themed activities, and interactive experiences. Families can also dance with Darcey the T-Rex, dig for fossils and join a ranger and his mischievous raptor.

Visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk

Hatton Adventure World

15th-23rd February

Families can enjoy a magical experience at the new Professor Zoobee’s Magic Academy as Zoobee shares his journey as a young wizard in training. Highlights will include magic arts and crafts where children can decorate their own wand, magic academy workshops and family magic shows.

Other attractions include all the animals (the guinea pig village is a winner), indoor soft play, falconry displays, mini funfair rides, giant helter-skelter and family games. www.adventure.hattonworld.com

Guinea pigs - loads of 'em - at Hatton Adventure World.

Kenilworth Castle

Discover all about the legendary character of Robin Hood during a performance packed with daring stories for the whole family.

Young lords and ladies can also test their aim with archery sessions and enjoy a whistle-stop journey of the highs, lows, and beheadings of Henry VIII.

www.english-heritage.org.uk

Packwood House, near Lapworth

15th-23rd February

The tales and characters from the second-hand bookshop at Packwood House have escaped. Explore nature in the garden and follow this free, family trail to uncover the hidden stories.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford

17th-22nd February

Families and young people can join the Mischief and Mayhem week which includes events for budding actors, creative crafters and curious minds. There is a long list of events taking place giving different age groups the chance to get involved.

There’s the Play's The Thing Family Tours (see how the RSC designs and makes a play), stage combat lessons, a chance to make a skull, storytelling, workshops and acting classes.

Our favourite (because we’re children deep down) is the chance to learn some Shakespeare insults.

Each day is different, so visit www.rsc.org.uk and click on the what’s on section.

Tours, workshops and insults at the RSC.

Stratford Butterfly Farm

15th-23rd February

The fascinating leaf-cutter ants will be on the march again at Stratford Butterfly Farm over the half-term holiday. The species originates from an area in Southern Mexico down to Bolivia and are ruled by a single queen who will lay millions of eggs over her 15-year lifespan.

And there are also hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles and spiders.

Visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk

Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

16th-23rd February

The family-friendly shows start with storytelling and music in Paddington Bear’s First Concert, before moving on to Pirates Love Underpants, a band of swashbuckling characters set sail for Big Knickers Bay, and Breathe, a journey through a busy forest told from the perspective of an acorn.

There’s also Rude Science Live and an Afternoon at the Opera: My First Concert while the cinema action includes Captain America: Brave New World. Crafts, workshops and singing are also on the menu.

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

Warwick Castle

15th-23rd February

The castle will be hosting a Festival of Archery event which includes competitive archery shows and the chance for guests to try to beat the archer. In between rounds, the expert archers will be ready to meet and greet families, teaching them everything they need to know about bullseyes, nock, and arrow flex.

There will also be tales of magic in the Princess Tower, the chance to tour the dungeon, and enter the world’s first Zog Playland.

Visit www.warwick-castle.com