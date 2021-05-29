Dougie and the Jaguar E-type (47411120)

VENUES across the area will be hosting holiday activities next week as the schools close for half term.

This includes:

Alcester

Free family activities are taking place on Jubilee Fields between 10.15am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, 2nd June. The day will start with games and races at 10.15am with pizza making from 11.30am and a lunch club from 12.30pm until 1.30pm. It’s all free.

British Motor Museum:

A must for young car enthusiasts who will be able to see the 'Most Beautiful Car in the World' - the Jaguar E-type as the museum marks the car’s 60th anniversary. There will also be a chance to meet Dotty or Dougie, the costumed characters from the swinging ‘60s and explore the new Jaguar E-type exhibition. People can even take home their own E-type… well, a cardboard cut-out for youngsters to make and decorate at home!

For more, visit https://bit.ly/3dI2yQC

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

The theatre is hosting the MTFestUK digital tour from 31st May to 6th June, a celebration of new musical theatre. The festival sets out to showcase and elevate projects to full production, giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work.

The line-up this year features musicals by Harry Hill, Andrew Lippa, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson.

www.belgrade.co.uk/mtfestuk-2021

Kenilworth Castle – The castle is running its Medieval Kenilworth event from 29th May to 31st May and then Kids Rule from 1st June to 6th June.

Medieval Kenilworth is a chance to meet characters from the past in the armory, see the craftsmen at work and visit the heart of any encampment, the kitchen. There will also be medieval musicians.

The Kids Rule event includes a travelling knight and princess, and the chance to brush up on some sword skills.

www.english-heritage.org.uk

Coventry Transport Museum

Kids can explore their engineering skills at one of the This Makes That With These: Star Inventions workshops – a chance to get hands-on and do things you would not usually do with household objects.

www.transport-museum.com

Lunt Roman Fort

The fort near Coventry will be hosting The Romans Return, testing investigative skills with its challenging Roman scavenger hunt.

www.luntromanfort.org/events

Warwick Castle

While older children can explore the castle, younger visitors can join Julia Donaldson’s Zog on an activity trail that teaches them the skills they need to become a fully-fledged dragon, from flying high without actually leaving the ground to testing out fearsome roars... and, of course, learning to capture a princess. Children will collect a stamp at every task.

See www.warwick-castle.com.

Fairytale Farm

Located just outside Chipping Norton, the farm will be running its Once Upon a Unicorn event, a chance to see a magical display of unicorns and meet the unicorn queen, who will teach children how to sing and dance to her whimsical tune.

For more, visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk

Other attractions open this half-term include:

Stratford Butterfly Farm, www.butterflyfarm.co.uk.

MAD Museum, Stratford, www.themadmuseum.co.uk.

Shakespeare’s Birthplace (but not the other properties) www.shakespeare.org.uk.

Tudor World www.tudorworld.com.

Avon Boating river cruises www.avon-boating.co.uk.