AN Alcester author is celebrating the launch of his latest work which combines the classic ingredients of good versus evil in a fantasy world where the hero must forge unlikely alliances to fight off the dire threat to his realm which he must defend.

Jamie Glenn, aged 30, is celebrating the recent launch of his paperback The Legends Of Nor’ai: Whence It Came and follows an epic journey involving the main character Arcturus – a warrior - who witnesses the skies of Nor’ai open and an unknown crimson magic threaten to take over the world in which Arcturus exists.

Hairdresser and author Jamie Glenn with his new book The Legends of Nor'ai. Photo: Mark Williamson

For him, It’s time to face the onslaught fighting side by side with fellow warriors but the ensuing battles with that which has been unleashed are full of menacing twists and conflict.