From short back and sides to buzzcuts, undercuts, skin fades and head shaves – Yvonne Busby has handled them all since she started in her one-woman barber’s shop in Wellesbourne in 1982.

And to celebrate her 40th anniversary in the village she is inviting 10 of her customers to have the biggest haircut of them all.

Barber Yvonne Busby at her Wellesbourne salon Photo: Andrew Sheppard, Avon Studios

She plans to lop off their locks in aid of the Head and Neck Clinic at the University Hospital in Coventry which treated her late husband Bill, who died earlier this year from throat cancer.

She said: “In memory of my husband we are hoping to buy a skin fibrometer.

“This will be used by senior speech and language therapist Alison Smith, who treated Bill in her clinic. She is the lady who made such a difference to Bill during his treatment. “

A skin fibrometer accurately measures early tissue changes and stiffness in a patient’s skin and the diagnosis of skin fibrosis and lymphedema.

Yvonne is asking 10 volunteers, adding herself to the list, to have their hair cut short from long to help raise funds.

She said: “Bill was referred to Alison and the treatment he received from her was out of this world.

“He felt so revitalised after his first session that he even went to the pub for a well-deserved pint.”

He wrote a thank you letter to Alison to tell her his confidence was sky high and he was not embarrassed about going out any more. He told her: “To say that you changed my life is an understatement.”

Yvonne said: “To thank Alison for her amazing support, we are raising £4,500 to buy the skin fibrometer which will be used to help even more people like Bill.”

Yvonne started her barber shop journey into men’s hairdressing by accident after landing her first job in a ladies’ salon in Coventry.

But the day before she started she was told they were short of a hairdresser in the men’s salon and was asked to start there instead. She stayed there for a number of years.

Eventually she looked to branch out with own business and was offered a chair in the barber’s shop in Wellesbourne.

She added: “I’ve been there ever since.

“Some of my customers from 1982 are still coming to me.

“I’ve seen many boys growing into men and they bring their own boys in now.

“I have had three or four generations in the shop at one time.

“I’ve seen mum and dad married, four children born, potty trained and talking and seen them grow up. I feel like part of the family”

Yvonne’s Big Haircut will take place on 22nd November at her salon in Kineton Road in the centre of Wellesbourne between 4pm and 8pm when she will be doing the snipping.

She said: “I’m fortunate to have some very loyal customers.

“They have been so supportive and patient over the last two and a half years. They understood that I had to close some days when Bill had hospital appointments.

“I’ve already got my first volunteers.”

Donations can be made via sponsor forms available in the salon or by donating directly at www.justgiving.com/campaign/billbusby.