LOVE is in the hair.

With Valentine’s Day almost here there was plenty of TLC in the community when Hevans Hair Salon raised £200 for Stratford Foodbank thanks to the generosity of clients who regularly visit the award-winning salon in Rother Street.

The team at Hevans often raise money for great causes like Shakespeare Hospice and Cancer Research and this time round they opened a little tuck shop in the salon to sell sweet things to clients to buy tins of food and nappies for the Foodbank.