Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Kind customer donations raise £200 at Stratford salon

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 12 February 2024

LOVE is in the hair.

With Valentine’s Day almost here there was plenty of TLC in the community when Hevans Hair Salon raised £200 for Stratford Foodbank thanks to the generosity of clients who regularly visit the award-winning salon in Rother Street.

The team at Hevans often raise money for great causes like Shakespeare Hospice and Cancer Research and this time round they opened a little tuck shop in the salon to sell sweet things to clients to buy tins of food and nappies for the Foodbank.

Charity Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE