Gwen turns 105 surrounded by friends and family at Stratford’s Reading Court

BEING surrounded by family, an occasional Gin & Tonic and a love of flowers are what keep 105-year-old Dorothy Gwendoline Thomlinson happy.

Dorothy, known as Gwen, marked her birthday with family and friends at her home at Reading Court on 23rd July - the day before her birthday.

A large number of people came along to share in the celebrations, including mayor of Stratford Danni Hunter. A pizza van kept everyone fed, and Gwen enjoyed this with a glass of her favourite G&T.

Gwen, who served as an RAF nurse during the Second World War, moved to Stratford eight years ago. She received two service medals for her work during the war, where she moved around to various bases including in Gloucestershire and on Anglesey. She was very modest about these medals, saying that they were just for doing her job.

Talking to the Herald whilst surrounded by friends and family, Gwen said: “It's gorgeous, it's a real treat to have people here and I'm really enjoying it. I get tired but with having all the family around me it's great. Maybe for the last time, we never know, but I would like to thank everyone here.

Gwen with Stratford mayor Danni Hunter

“My daughter and son-in-law are here from Canada, they come every as often as they can. Yeah. We enjoy going out together and it's nice seeing them. My other family are quite nearby and they often visit me and they visit me but, yes, it's nice to have them from Canada.

“I'm surprised at how many people have come. All the carers are at one table. They're all very good and it's so lovely for them to be here.”

Her 105th birthday is a good enough occasion to drink on, according to Gwen.

“I wasn't allowed to drink when I was younger, and even when I could it would just be on now and then. I don’t drink a lot, but it’s nice every now and again and on special occasions like this.

“I've had chocolates and biscuits and flowers from people, especially lots of flowers which I do love. Everybody's been very kind, it's lovely.”

On her birthday, Gwen enjoyed a meal out with her family.



