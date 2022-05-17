Armed police officers surrounded a house in Railway Crescent, Shipston, for three hours on Saturday believing that a man was inside with a gun, only for it to turn out to be a “misunderstanding”.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson told the Herald: “An initial report came in at 09.52 from a member of the public who reported seeing a man with a firearm and armed officers were deployed. The issue was resolved – including speaking to the man and checks at the property – at 12.59.”

Although police would not comment further, residents took to the Shipston Noticeboard page on Facebook to discuss what had gone on. Some reported seeing a barefooted man in handcuffs chatting to police, but that he was subsequently let go. “It was a big misunderstanding,” observed one person.

Residents from the street reported that they were advised by police to stay inside; although some were escorted out of their properties to attend appointments.

Many commented that the whole incident had been “a waste of time”. Witnesses said the police had surrounded the house, but the man inside had seemingly been oblivious to their presence until officers shouted out, whereupon he came out and was fully co-operative.

Resident Kerry Cook humorously asked: “Is anyone going to be done for wasting police time… or at least my time? I've not got anything done between keep looking out the window and checking Facebook.”