Gull-mageddon - Stratford staff are under attack by flocks of gulls

AGGRESSIVE gulls are attacking and dive-bombing people in Stratford, leaving them frightened to step outside.

In scenes similar to Hitchcock’s The Birds, workers say they are ‘plagued’ by the marauding birds. As well as fending off the swooping gulls, they are constantly dodging ‘acid-like’ poo, while putting up with ear-splitting shrieks.

Kate Milward, company secretary of family-run Wright Engineering in Masons Road, told the Herald how gulls nesting on their factory roof are aggravated by the slightest movement below. And with staff coming in and out of work and deliveries and collections throughout the day, the birds are constantly in attack-mode.