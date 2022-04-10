NEW sex education guidelines for the county’s school children aim to draw a line under the previous programme, which infuriated parents and triggered the threat of legal action.

On Friday (18th March), Warwickshire County Council leader Izzy Seccombe officially consigned website Respect Yourself, which was aimed at teenagers and young adults, to the bin.

She also approved its replacement with ‘information and signposting’ for schools, which follows the Department for Education’s national materials and resources on sex education and relationships.

The council found itself in hot water in October 2019 over the Respect Yourself website, which included descriptions of different sexual behaviours in a 47-page ‘sextionary’.

Parents reacted with fury after the website described watching pornography as being ‘no different to going to the cinema’ and a petition to ‘stop normalising the use of pornography to children’ organised by campaign groups Safe Schools Alliance UK and Click Off, gathered more than 750 signatures.