A WEEKEND of family fun and celebrity-spotting is promised when the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations happen in Stratford on 20th to 21st April.

Born in the town on 23rd April 1564, it’s party time for what would have been William Shakespeare’s 460th birthday.

Dame Vanessa Redgrave will be dropping in, as the illustrious actor receives the Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award, for services to Shakespeare, at the Birthday Lunch.