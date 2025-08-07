Guide dogs talk of the town at Alcester awareness event

WORKING dogs were the centre of attention in Alcester on Saturday as Guide Dogs hosted its first awareness event in the town.

Six guide dogs were present with charity representatives at the Greig Hall.

Members of the public were invited to go along and find out about the work of Guide Dogs and how they could help out.

Visitors were introduced to the dogs and shown videos of how they are trained and the work they carry out. There was also a raffle, refreshments and Guide Dogs merchandise available to buy – with profits helping to support the charity.

Fiona Flear, coordinator for the Stratford and North Cotswold fundraising group, said: “We needed to know whether the venue would work, which it did very well. The Greig Hall were happy to have the guide dogs there. We had the projector and the screen so we could show videos relating to the charity and what we do.

“The people at the hall helped us get set up and were brilliant hosts. We as a charity would like to thank them for their support.”

Guide Dogs is a sight loss charity that trains support dogs. They are also the largest employer of specialists dedicated to helping children and young people overcome the challenges of sight loss in the UK.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the charity or how to get involved can email stratfordguidedogs2025@gmail.com.





