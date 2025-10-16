THE Guide Dogs charity has welcomed 13 puppies – its largest litter in three years.

Four-year-old Yori, a golden retriever-labrador cross, gave birth at home in Chipping Campden back in August, two months after meeting guide dog dad Otis, a yellow labrador.

At 13, the size of the litter is well above Guide Dogs’ average of between seven and eight pups and the large litter has been affectionately named ‘the baker’s dozen’.

Mum Yori with her 13-strong litter

Each of the 13 puppies have been given bakery-themed names inspired by sweet and savoury treats, in honour of the charity’s Puppy Appeal, which encourages members of the public to fundraise and donate during the month of October.

The boys are Biscuit, Crumble, Bagel, Crumpet, Rye, Tiger and Pretzel whilst the girls are Apple, Eccles, Cocoa, Chelsea, Custard and Ginger.

Mum Yori raised ten of the puppies, while three were fostered to another guide dog mum with a smaller litter of the same age, to give them the best chance of survival.

Now eight weeks old, all 13 have been reunited at the Guide Dogs National Centre near Leamington. The dogs are ready to head off to volunteer puppy raisers around the UK and rise to the challenge becoming life-changing guide dogs in 2027.

Janine Dixon, breeding and welfare operations lead at Guide Dogs said: “Counting puppies during pregnancy is very tricky so we didn’t know Yori had quite so many buns in the oven.

“She had a very straightforward whelping at home and is an excellent mum. We’re thrilled that all 13 thrived thanks to the hard work of our volunteers and staff.”

The litter of 13 eight-week-old guide dog puppies, the largest litter born in three years, with charity Guide Dog staff and volunteers

