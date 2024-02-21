IF you’ve ever thought about volunteering as a Guide Dogs puppy raiser it could be your time to take the lead and find out what’s entailed at an information day next weekend.

Sight loss charity, Guide Dogs, is inviting people from across Stratford district and beyond to visit its training centre in Leamington to find out more about volunteering at the charity’s Puppy Raising Information Day on Saturday, 24th February.

Guide dog puppy.

At the event, you can learn about what a volunteer does and meet the guide dog pups currently being looked after by volunteers.