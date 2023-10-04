Home   News   Article

Snitterfield dog breeder in new TV show with Martin Clunes about guide dogs

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:01, 04 October 2023

A VOLUNTEER dog breeder from Snitterfield will be featured with Martin Clunes in a new documentary being shown on ITV on Thursday (5th October).

Caroline Clifton shared how she supported a guide dog with the birth of her first litter of pups as part of her role for sight loss charity, Guide Dogs.

The documentary – The Secret World of Guide Dogs – follows a guide dog owner, Jaina Mistry, as she trains with her new dog, and sees Martin meeting the people involved in creating and training guide dogs in the UK.

