A VOLUNTEER dog breeder from Snitterfield will be featured with Martin Clunes in a new documentary being shown on ITV on Thursday (5th October).

Caroline Clifton shared how she supported a guide dog with the birth of her first litter of pups as part of her role for sight loss charity, Guide Dogs.

The documentary – The Secret World of Guide Dogs – follows a guide dog owner, Jaina Mistry, as she trains with her new dog, and sees Martin meeting the people involved in creating and training guide dogs in the UK.