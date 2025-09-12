EVER had the feeling you’re being watched as you wander around Stratford?

No, not by CCTV cameras, but something much more ancient with staring eyes and a gurning ugly visage… (And no, not one of the patrons of the town’s alehouses).

Look up, and you may just spot the owner of the eyeballs – a gargoyle or grotesque.

Escape Arts team pose with grotesque at the Oxfam Shop on Rother Street. From right, Evie Minney, digital heritage apprentice, Kathryn Hill, community engagement facilitator, volunteers Madeline Davidson and Richard Thomas, and Fiona Henderson, heritage programme coordinator. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford has a whole bunch – not all of them ugly and not all pulling faces, and there’s humans, Gods, a monk-like chap, a dog, a thing with wings and many more.

To celebrate these wondrous historic treasures Escape Arts has created a fun route map as part of the Heritage Open Days festival. The annual arts and cultural event takes place from 12th to 21st September and sees often hidden places open to the public.

Evie Minney, the charity’s digital heritage apprentice has headed up the project, and created leaflet ‘Gargoyles and Grotesques of Stratford-upon-Avon’ – which you can pick up from Escape Arts’ Sheep Street base.

It takes visitors through a self-guided Gargoyle Trail of the town, and has a map and instructions. For the digitally minded it uses app ‘what three words’ to help locate the carvings and sculptures.

“This year’s Heritage Open Days with the theme of architecture, so we wanted to get people looking up at the buildings,” explains Evie. “And we’re also hosting Lego sessions recreating Stratford buildings.”

Evie says the team have been kindly advised by folk at Guild Chapel and Stratford Town Trust who know about such things as gargoyles to help with the trail.

As the Escape team pose by the enigmatic face carved in the ancient frame of the Oxfam shop on the corner of Rother Street, they share a few of their favourites, which include the “Greek naked person” high up on the Swan Theatre, and “grumpy king” at Hall’s Croft.

Although the team are unsure of the exact number of gargoyles in the town, they are hoping that visitors will help feedback on what they’ve found.

As a bonus, once the trail is completed, participants can head back to Escape Arts and enjoy a gargoyle-themed cookie and a cuppa.

And of course, eggheads out there would undoubtedly point out that a gargoyle is a functional waterspout that directs rainwater away from a building’s walls, while a grotesque is a decorative carved figure with no architectural purpose.

Escape Arts host The Gargoyle Trail between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday 13th and 20th September.

Meanwhile, there is also lots to do over in Alcester, with many of its historic buildings open for free to the public, this weekend, 13th to 14th September, between 12pm and 4 pm.

Richard Osborne, Volunteer for Church House Alcester, said: “People come in and they admire the rather unusual architecture so there’s different bits from different ages.”

Organised by the National Trust, the Heritage festival began in 1994 and has since become known as ‘England’s largest festival of heritage and culture’ as each year sees thousands of people visit historic sites that would typically be closed to the public or require entrance fees. You’ll be able to see some impressive historic artifacts at the Roman Museum and Memorial Town Hall before going on to appreciate the gothic, classic designs of St Nicholas Church and the Church House. Then finally wrapping up your day with a trip to The Baptist Church which is the original 1775 Meeting House of Alcester.

He added: “We hope the sun shines, fingers crossed and do bring all your family.”

For a full list of what’s on around the area as part of the festival, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.