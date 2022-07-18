If you see a gritter out on the road today, don’t worry the heat hasn’t sent you crazy…. Yet.

Usually Warwickshire County Council’s fleet of gritters can be seen keeping the roads ice- and snow-free in winter but this time it’s the extreme heat that has drivers poised to jump back in cabs.

True grit... Ready for action all year round. (58034660)

With temperatures expected to reach a high of 37C today (Monday), council spokesperson explained the gritters would be on standby. They said: “Road surfaces are, as you would expect, very resilient, however, when their temperature exceeds 50 degrees centigrade, they will begin to melt causing damage. Well-used routes in Warwickshire can begin to suffer this fate when the air temperature reaches around 30 degrees centigrade, meaning the prolonged period of temperatures above this threshold will lead to challenges across the network.

“In order to combat these temperatures and their effects on our highways, Warwickshire’s gritters are on standby to spread a light-dustings of stone dust to soak up excess tar and minimise chances of road surfaces melting by reflecting a larger amount of the sun’s rays.

“This proactive work aims to help reduce the potential damage high temperatures can inflict on our roads and keep them safe, limiting disruptions to the network.”

Residents can report any issues via website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reporthighwayproblem

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Our gritting fleet do a fantastic job keeping Warwickshire’s residents safe and the network running throughout the winter months.

“Many residents may be surprised to see them out at the height of summer, but their work at this time of year, preventing costly damage to the roads of Warwickshire is no less important than their cold-weather work and all contributes to ensuring our residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”

Residents are also advised that if there is a requirement to spread stone dust across roads, this may look unusual, but is very much essential and official activity. All incidences of stone dust being used on roads will be accompanied by roadside signage making motorists aware.

