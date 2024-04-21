Today, Sunday, 21st April, marks a year since three families lost their children in a car collision on the Chipping Campden Road near Stretton-on-Fosse.

The families of Harry Purcell, 17, and Tilly Seccombe, 16, shared a photo and some thoughts with the Herald ahead of the painful anniversary.

Tilly’s family said: “Coming up to the hardest of anniversaries, not a day goes by without feeling the unbearable loss of Tilly. We miss her radiant personality, her love and laughter and will do for evermore.”

Harry Purcell

Harry’s family said: “Harry fills a huge part of each and every day. Our life now embraces the many fun, happy memories we had together as a family. He was so beautiful, kind and funny and we feel so blessed to have shared his life.

“Our grief and pain doesn’t get easier a year on. Our grief and pain is growing and mirrors the love we will always have for our precious boy. The love, compassion and support of our amazing friends and family is helping us navigate this horrendous journey without Harry.”

The family of Frank Wormald, 16, have previously asked for privacy.