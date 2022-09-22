Roadworks on the Birmingham Road, Stratford, are causing gridlocked traffic throughout the town today (Thursday).

Temporary traffic lights in Birmingham Road, between Western Road (the McDonalds turning) and Wharf Road, is the source of many of the problems.

The two-way traffic lights are in place while Severn Trent carry out work.

Stratford is a mass of red lines on Google Maps traffic illistration today (Thursday). (59516872)

The water company have yet to respond to request for information on how much longer traffic controls will be in place. However, according to Warwickshire County Council highways department the work is due to be completed at 4pm today.

There are also temporary lights in place further up Birmingham Road adding to the situation. This is due to work being done on a new cycle route, footpaths, road-widening and improvements being carried out by the highways department.

One Herald reader, Anna Pike, said it took 50 minutes to go from the Waitrose roundabout to the Tesco roundabout at 11am this morning.

In addition works and three-way traffic lights on Evesham Road near the racecourse continue to add to drivers' woes.